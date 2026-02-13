WATCH: Harlon Barnett Talks New Role as Pitt Safeties, Assistant HC

PITTSBURGH — Pitt hired Harlon Barnett as its new safeties and assistant head coach in January as the longtime Big 10 veteran reunited with Pat Narduzzi.

Barnett and Narduzzi worked together for over a decade at Cincinnati and Michigan State under Mark Dantanio.

Barnett joins Pitt after two seasons in the same role at Northwestern. Prior to that, he was at Michigan State for two separate stints from 2007-17 and from 2020-23. In between, he served as the Florida State defensive coordinator from 2018-19.

On Friday, Barnett spoke with the Pitt media for the first time as he discussed his new role and aspirations as a head coach.

Watch the full press conference from the Pitt safeties, assistant head coach below: