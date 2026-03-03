WATCH: Heintschel, Lovelace on Growing Leadership Roles at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Returning quarterback Mason Heintschel and linebacker Braylan Lovelace are becoming the faces of their respective units within the Pitt football program.

As spring camp began Monday, Heintschel and Lovelace both spoke to the media for the first time since the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. Both Heintschel and Lovelace reflected on the previous season, the new players on the roster and growing as leaders throughout the offseason.

Watch the full Heintschel, Lovelace press conferences below: