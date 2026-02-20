WATCH: Joe Bowen Talks Taking Over Pitt Linebackers Unit

PITTSBURGH — Joe Bowen returns to coaching at the Power Four level as Pitt football’s new linebackers coach.

Bowen takes over a unit that developed and produced a number of All-ACC selections under Ryan Manalac, including All-American Kyle Louis.

Prior to Pitt, Bowen coached at Buffalo for two seasons and Miami (OH) for two years from 2022-23. He received his start in coaching at Michigan State in 2017 before heading to Florida State as a grad assistant from 2018-20. He was then at South Carolina for the 2021 season.

Bowen spoke to the Pitt media for the first time on Friday as he discussed what it’s like working within the Panthers’ program.

Watch the full Bowen press conference: