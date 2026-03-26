WATCH: Narduzzi, Louis, Reid Talk Pitt Pro Day Performances

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football held its 2026 pro day on the South Side Thursday as 15 Panthers went through various drills and testing in hopes of improving their stock in front of NFL scouts.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media following the event to discuss the different showings, including from linebacker Kyle Louis, running back Desmond Reid, wide receiver Deuce Spann and other.

Louis, who is projecting as a second or third-round NFL draft pick, and Reid, who hopes to hear his name called in the late rounds or sign an undrafted free agent deal, also spoke about their performances and what Pitt has meant to them over the past few years.

Watch the Pitt pro day press conferences below: