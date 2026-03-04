WATCH: Narduzzi Talks Evaluating Transfer Talent, Day 2 of Spring

PITTSBURGH — One of the top storylines coming into Pitt football’s spring camp is the Panthers’ transfer portal class that has not been thought of highly in the college football landscape. Head coach Pat Narduzzi begs to differ.

The 12th-year head coach spoke Wednesday on Pitt’s evaluation process in the portal and some of the transfers Pitt took this offseason.

Narduzzi also discussed Day 2 of spring camp on the South Side with several players who are starting to catch his eye.

Watch the full Narduzzi press conference below: