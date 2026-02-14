WATCH: New DBs Talk Transition to Pitt, WPIAL Connections

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football continued to introduce its wave of new players from the transfer portal and its freshman class.

On Friday, the Panthers introduced its additions in the secondary with cornerbacks Kanye Thompson, Raion Strader and freshman Kentrail McRae. Along with that, freshmen safeties Da’Ron Barksdale, Tony Forney and Isaac Patterson also spoke to the Pitt media.

Three of the additions bring WPIAL connections with Thompson, a Slippery Rock transfer, attending McKeesport High School, Strader, who transferred from Auburn, being a Penn Hills grad and Barksdale a Steel Valley product. That trio discussed their WPIAL roots and what it means playing for the hometown college program.

Patterson (Ohio), Forney (Ga.) and McRae (Fla.) discussed the adjustments of being away from home and enrolling early as freshmen.

Watch the full Pitt secondary newcomer press conferences below: