WATCH: New Pitt QBs Discuss Early Transition to Program

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football introduced its three new quarterbacks for the 2026 season on Wednesday.

Freshmen Corey Dailey and Angelo Renda, along with transfer Holden Geriner all spoke to the media about the transition since enrolling in January.

Dailey hails from Seguin, Texas and stands at 6-foot-6, 195 pounds. Renda also comes from the Lone Star State out of Southlake Carroll High School. He stands at 6-foot, 180 pounds.

Geriner joins Pitt as a transfer from Texas State. Prior to the 2025 season, Geriner spent three seasons at Auburn. The Savannah, Ga. native enters his redshirt senior season.

Watch the full Pitt quarterback introductory press conferences below: