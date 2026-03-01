WATCH: Olivieri, Davis, Curran Talk Fit on Pitt Offensive Line

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football’s final group of newcomer introductions came on the offensive line Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Transfers Netinho Olivieri (Penn) and Keylen Davis (Akron), along with freshman John Curran out of Pine-Richland High School spoke to the media for the first time.

The trio discussed why they signed with Pitt, their strengths on the offensive line and where they fit within that unit.

Watch the full Pitt offensive line newcomer press conferences below: