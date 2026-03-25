WATCH: Pitt DC Cory Sanders Talks Defensive Progress in Camp

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt defense came out on the losing end of the first scrimmage of spring camp.

Defensive coordinator Cory Sanders took note on some of the “disappointing” areas of the scrimmage, and in the days since, the defense has put in the work to make improvements.

Sanders spoke with the media Wednesday on the South Side following Pitt football’s eighth practice of camp as the new defensive coordinator touched on more from the scrimmage, secondary observations and more.

Watch the full Sanders press conference below: