Skip to main content
Pittsburgh
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Pittsburgh Sports Now
+
One subscription: The best Pittsburgh Panthers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Pittsburgh Sports Now

WATCH: Pitt GM Jay Kuntz Details Offseason Roster Construction

NathanBreisinger
Nathan Breisinger@NateBreisinger
5h0members liked this
Screenshot
Screenshot

PITTSBURGH — Over the past few months, Pitt general manger Jay Kuntz and the rest of the men’s basketball staff have been diligently working to reconstruct its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Following a 13-20 season, the Panthers saw a mass exodus of players leave for the portal. In turn, the Panthers signed 11 portal players: Baye NdongoNait GeorgeJalil BetheaA’lahn SumlerJonathan PowellDominique DiomandeIbrahim SouareArmani MightyTimofei RudovskiiKraig Gilbert and Colin Hawkins.

Kuntz played a significant role in acquiring that talent. Kuntz met with the Pitt media Wednesday afternoon to detail the offseason roster construction, priorities when it came to pursuing players and more.

Watch the full Kuntz press conference below:

Pitt / pgt trucking
Pitt / pgt trucking

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Pittsburgh Sports Now

More Pittsburgh Sports Now News