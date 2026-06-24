WATCH: Pitt GM Jay Kuntz Details Offseason Roster Construction

PITTSBURGH — Over the past few months, Pitt general manger Jay Kuntz and the rest of the men’s basketball staff have been diligently working to reconstruct its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Following a 13-20 season, the Panthers saw a mass exodus of players leave for the portal. In turn, the Panthers signed 11 portal players: Baye Ndongo, Nait George, Jalil Bethea, A’lahn Sumler, Jonathan Powell, Dominique Diomande, Ibrahim Souare, Armani Mighty, Timofei Rudovskii, Kraig Gilbert and Colin Hawkins.

Kuntz played a significant role in acquiring that talent. Kuntz met with the Pitt media Wednesday afternoon to detail the offseason roster construction, priorities when it came to pursuing players and more.

Watch the full Kuntz press conference below: