WATCH: Pitt HC Jeff Capel Discusses Return for Ninth Season, Roster Rebuild & More

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball head coach Jeff Capel spoke with the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon since the end of the 2025-26 season.

Athletic director Allen Greene opted to retain Capel for a ninth season following a disappointing 13-20 campaign. In the time since, Capel made several assistant coaching changes and overhauled the program’s roster with 11 new transfers.

Capel discussed the days following the season finale, building a new roster, NIL investment and more.

Watch the full Capel press conference below: