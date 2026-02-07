WATCH: Pitt HC Jeff Capel Speaks After Blowout Loss to SMU

PITTSBURGH — Despite playing a solid first half and being down by just two at halftime to the ACC’s leading offensive team in SMU, Pitt unraveled in the second half which led to the second-consecutive loss by at least 19 points and fifth ACC loss by double digits this season.

The Panthers started the game on the right foot as their transition defense forced the Mustangs into a 2-of-13 start from the field and even held a six-point lead midway through the first half but after a couple of shots did not go their way, their defense suffered from their lack of effort in transition.

That led the Mustangs to making six of their next seven shots and claiming the lead for good just before halftime. Once the second half started, the game was as good as over for the Panthers as they allowed the Mustangs to shoot 70% in the closing period including a 9-of-10 combined shooting half from their starting guard duo.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media following the blowout loss as he explained what went wrong for the Panthers defensively, what led to the lopsided second half and provided an update (or lack thereof) on Brandin Cummings’ health after he missed his second-straight game.

