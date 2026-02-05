WATCH: Pitt Introduces Transfer, Freshmen Defensive Linemen

PITTSBURGH — The spring semester is in full swing with workouts underway and spring ball just under a month away for Pitt football.

Pitt brought in 16 scholarship transfers and 16 more early enrollees from the 2026 high school recruiting class.

The Panthers began to introduce those new members with the media, and on Wednesday, it was the defensive line unit that kicked things off on the South Side.

Illinois defensive tackle transfer Jeremiah Warren, Tulane defensive tackle transfer Eliyt Nairne, freshman defensive tackle Lincoln Hoke, freshman defensive end Reston Lehman and freshman defensive end Joshua Pittman all spoke with the media on Wednesday. The five spoke on what brought them to Pitt and how they each fir into the Panthers’ system.

Watch the full Pitt introductory press conferences below: