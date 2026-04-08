WATCH: Pitt QB Mason Heintschel Talks Offensive Improvements

PITTSBURGH — Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel spoke at the beginning of Pitt football’s spring camp about his goals for the following weeks and the early stages of Year 2 in Kade Bell’s offense.

With camp nearing a close, Heintschel once again met with the media Tuesday on the South Side to recap camp and discuss the growth of himself and the rest of the offense. He noted the improvement of certain players like wide receiver Tony Kinsler, running back Synkwan Smith and more.

Watch the full Heintschel press conference below: