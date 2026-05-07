WATCH: Ricardo Greer, Ronald Ramon Talk Return to Pitt Basketball as Assistant Coaches

PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt men’s basketball stars Ricardo Greer and Ronald Roman return to the Panthers’ program as new assistant coaches for the 2026-27 season.

Greer, who will serve as associate head coach, and Roman, an assistant, spoke with the media for the first time Thursday afternoon since their return.

Greer returns to the program he once starred for from 1997-2001. The move comes after nine seasons on the Dayton staff, including the last five years as the associate head coach. Greer ranks eighth all-time in points scored at Pitt with 1,753 and sixth in rebounds with 888. He holds the program record for minutes averaged in a career with 34.4 per game and is seventh in career starts with 115.

Ramon was a member of Jeff Capel’s staff in 2019 as assistant director of basketball operations. He then join Fordham as an assistant coach in 2021, where he spent four seasons with the Rams in the Atlantic 10. Most recently, Ramon was hired by Iona men’s basketball coach Dan Geriot as an assistant coach.

During his four seasons at Pitt, Ramon’s teams went 101-35, including 4 NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big East Championship in 2008. The Bronx native finished with 1,096 points, 339 assists, 254 rebounds, 100 steals, while ranking among Pitt’s all-time leaders in 3-point shooting: fourth in both made three (233) and attempts (590) and 5th in assist-turnover ratio (2.04).

Capel’s 2026-27 assistants are finalized with longtime assistant Milan Brown and Greer as associate head coaches, while Ramon, Kyle Cieplicki and Billy Hubly will serve as assistant coaches.

Following a 13-20 overall 2025-26 season, Pitt moved on from assistants Jason Capel, Tim O’Toole and Gilbert Brown.