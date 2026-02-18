WATCH: Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer Talks Joining Pitt Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football added longtime NFL special teams coordinator and former North Carolina assistant Mike Priefer in January to fulfill the same role for the Panthers.

Priefer spoke to the media for the first time as a Pitt coordinator on Wednesday at the South Side facility.

He discussed his lone season at North Carolina, returning to the college ranks and what he’s learned from his previous special teams units playing at Acrisure Stadium over the years.

Watch the full Pitt special teams coordinator press conference below: