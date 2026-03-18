WATCH: Williams, Scott Talk Return to Pitt as Multi-Year Starters

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football has several returners in the trenches for the 2026 season that have been multi-year starters for the Panthers.

Two of those are right guard BJ Williams and defensive end Jimmy Scott. The 6-4, 320-pound Williams returns as a three-year starting and enters his senior season with 32 career starts under his belt. Scott is heading into his redshirt senior season and has been a starter the last two seasons with 25 starting assignments.

The pair of Williams and Scott both spoke with the media following Tuesday’s spring camp session. Williams spoke on the continuity on the right side of the offensive line and how the unit is looking to improve, while Scott spoke on trying to be more consistent as an edge rusher over the last two years and more.

Watch the full Pitt player press conference below: