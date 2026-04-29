Weiss: Remembering Ray Goss

When one would enter the Aloe Suite inside the corner of Duquesne’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, it took one look at the closest table to the door to see an individual working.

He had been there for multiple hours already and already spoken to the head coach, but there was always more to learn. More to give. More to share.

Spread out across his side of the table were folders with information, notes from discussions, talking points and game notes.

Ray Goss had this routine to a science and eventually his color commentator would join him. Discussion ranged from the game, something he found interesting or his children.

Unquestionably if basketball or his family were topics of discussion, Goss was all smiles and eager to share. It was this way for 58 years as he was the voice of the Duquesne University men’s basketball team.

Goss passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 89 at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

In terms of legacy, there are not enough words to describe how much Ray meant to Duquesne. No one can say a bad thing about the man. He missed two games in 58 years, his longest consecutive game streak being 977 consecutive contests.

During games he had time for everyone whether it be a media member, a coach, a student-athlete, fan, administrator or official. He gave you his attention and did so with no ego.

His voice was exactly how you heard it on the air. Smooth, polished, reassuring. How he was when you would listen to him perfectly described any conversation one would have with him.

For many Ray was an institution, many growing up or listening to Goss’s calls for their entire lifetimes. His voice perfectly painted the picture of what was going on the court at all times. It was his passion that made so many consider him to be the heart of what Duquesne basketball represents.

My introduction to Ray came in college when I arrived at the campus Barnes & Noble bookstore. It was a fairly routine walk from Point Park University and inevitably I would look at the books and at that point I came across his 2008 “Misadventures In Broadcasting” book.

Immediately I became curious and it became a purchase. His perspective was fascinating and I knew whenever I could get the opportunity to cover the team who he was and what he meant to the university.

As that came into fruition, I was struck as during pregame sessions a year or two in, he learned my name and made it a point to say hello.

When the Duquesne bus debacle happened 10-plus years ago, I awaited for the team to come back and I knew there was one perspective I absolutely wanted. Ray’s.

Over the past few years, I decided to change up my pregame routine. Either Ray or I were always the first at The Coop each game and I would watch Keith Dambrot come to a courtside seat, so the two could do a pregame interview.

I would begin to sit with Ray and Jarrett Durham pregame. Eager to learn, excited to converse with both and just see how much they appreciated the game and sharing during broadcasts. It became my ritual and through that routine, it felt like friendship really formed.

Before each game whomever was second to press row between myself, and Ray would walk down to the other’s seat and offer a gentle pat on the back. It was a show of respect and appreciation both ways. I will truly miss that. It was a simple gesture, but it meant everything.

When Duquesne won the Atlantic 10 Championship and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 47 years, I was not happier for anyone more than I was Ray.

I was so excited that he had the chance, having been there for all 47 of those years to get to travel and share his passion with the nation.

To see Matus Hronsky and Jakub Necas shake his hand courtside at Barclays Center, with the latter getting up on the table to celebrate with the Duquesne faithful is a sequence I will never forget.

The day of the first-round contest against BYU, I saw Ray and you saw the gleam in his eye. He was in his element. Right where he belonged.

Leading up to it, I finally asked Ray for the picture. You could tell that meant something to him and he offered a wry smile.

“Whatever you want Zac,” he beamed.

I wrote nearly 20 articles and frequently engaged on social media but that picture may have generated the most reactions. Sentiments that translated far beyond the Duquesne community.

It is my hope that in the practice gym, that Duquesne leaves a seat vacant for Ray Goss. Ray will be there, notebook out. Ready to write. Ready to learn. Ready to share. Ready to call the action unfolding in front of him, with a familiar refrain at the end.

“Great Ghosts Alive!”