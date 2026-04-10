What to Expect for Pitt Football's Spring Game on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — All of Pitt football’s work the last two months has led to the 2026 Blue-Gold Spring Game that is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Bragging rights will be in play as this is the rubber match between the offense and defense this spring. The offense won the first scrimmage of camp, 52-24. The defense bounced back with a 27-19 victory in the second scrimmage.

The spring game looks quite different this year, so Pittsburgh Sports Now is getting you prepared for Saturday’s event.

Closed to Fans

Of course, the biggest news coming out of this year’s spring game is the closure to the public. Parents and families are invited and will attend a pregame breakfast at the stadium. Those families, along with recruits, Pitt staff and media are the only spectators expected for Saturday.

Pitt opted to close the spring game to the public due to ongoing preparations in and around Acrisure Stadium for the upcoming NFL draft in two weeks. With that, there is limited parking around the North Shore, which played into the decision.

“Obviously not excited,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in March. “I’m happy for the NFL draft to be here. There’ll be 500 to 700,000 fans in Pittsburgh, it’s crazy. Not happy about it. Some things are out of our control as a university at times, but ESPN has taken over that whole parking lot. It’s gonna be, there’s no parking.”

How Can Pitt Fans Follow Along?

The spring game will not be televised, but KDKA 1020 AM will carry a live show during the event with Pat Bostick, Dorin Dickerson and Jeff Hathhorn providing commentary.

Pittsburgh Sports Now will be on hand providing live updates and in-depth coverage of the day, so follow along on the home page and on our premium Tony Dorsett Way message board.

Pitt athletics will also be posting photos, clips and videos throughout the day and following the spring game.

Game Format

The format of Pitt’s spring game this year will also look different than what fans have seen in the past. Over the years, Pitt has drafted two different teams — a Blue and a Gold squad. That splits up each positional unit into two teams. Last year, there was an exception that the first-team offensive line was drafted ahead of time with the first-team quarterback.

Ryan Carretta (71) prepares to snap a ball to quarterback Mason Heintschel (6). March 31, 2026 – Ed Thompson / PSN

This time around, it will be a jersey scrimmage format, which Pitt utilized in its first two scrimmages of the spring. That means no draft and a straightforward offense versus defense matchup.

That will provide a best-on-best opportunity with the ones on offense going up against the ones on defense.

The point system is also different compared to the typical spring game format. The offense is awarded points for touchdowns, while the defense racks up points for takeaways and stops.

While there will not be any official stats kept, PSN will provide updates on touchdowns, takeaways and big plays throughout the day.

Narduzzi Expects Intensity

Despite the low-key nature of this year’s spring game, Narduzzi is still expecting an intense day at Acrisure.

“It’ll be a lot more intense, I think, than a normal scrimmage,” he said Thursday. “It won’t be as long as a normal jersey scrimmage. We’ll figure out the play count later, but it won’t be long, but it’ll be pretty intense.

“So, I’m kinda excited about to do it that way, and it should be a good time. The twos and threes will get more reps than the ones, but it’ll be good work.”

Narduzzi has two primary objectives heading into Saturday: staying healthy and crisp play.

“Number one, stay out healthy, make sure our guys come out healthy,” Narduzzi said. “I’ve got still guys bagged up today, but again, I’m not worried about a finger or anything like that. Just worried about making sure we don’t lose the guy in the spring game. I’ll go back to when Brian O’Neill got hurt in the spring game at the end. Shoot, last five plays, just like that, he threw a punch and hurt his shoulder. So I don’t want any of those, that’s the main thing.

“I wanna see it be crisp, I think it’ll be ones on ones. So that’ll be a battle, cuz we got two good units out there. So when the defense is out there, I’d like to see them stop them. When the offense is out there, I’d like to see them score touchdowns. So it’s like as a head coach, if the offense scores every drive they’re out there, so it’s a bad day for the head coach. If the defense stops every drive, it’s a bad day for the head coach. So a little bit of both, I’d like to see both sides have a little success, not too much success, or it becomes a bad day for the head coach.”