Where Does Pitt Football's 2027 Class Stand After Second Official Visit Weekend?

The Pitt football program completed their second weekend hosting official visitors, and at this point, have picked up three new commitments.



3-star quarterback James Perrone and 3-star cornerback Kayden Battle have announced their commitments, while we wait to find out the other player that’s given head coach Pat Narduzzi his pledge.



As things currently stand, Pitt has received 24 commitments, with 12 of them being offensive players and 12 defensive players.



Currently, Pitt’s Class of 2027 is ranked No. 33 in the country by Rivals and No. 7 in the ACC conference.



ACC RIVALS TEAM RECRUITING RANKINGS

1. Miami, Fla. (92.79 points)

2. Clemson (90.39)

3. Virginia Tech (89.64)

4. California (89.57)

5. Louisville (88.52)

6. Georgia Tech (88.29)

7. PITT (87.26)

There’s some news concerning a current Pitt commitment as he’s seen his recruiting ranking improve.



Linebacker Jeremiah Proctor (Atlanta, Georgia) has been elevated to a Rivals Industry 4-star recruit, joining tight end Max Patterson, who also holds that status.



As things stand today, here are Pitt’s 10 highest-rated recruits, according to the recruiting analysts at Rivals.com.



PITT’S 10 HIGHEST RATED RECRUITS (PER RIVALS)

1. TE Max Patterson (Suwanee, Georgia)

2. LB Jeremiah Proctor (Atlanta, Georgia)

3. CB Omarion Wallace (Covington, Georgia)

4. OL Ronald Moore (Suwanee, Georgia)

5. DT Jaheim Bond (Gaithersburg, Maryland)

6. WR Jaden Baldwin (Chandler, Arizona)

7. TE DeShaun Thomas (Merritt Island, Florida)

8. RB Tyler Reid (Miramar, Florida)

9. WR Jacob Thomas (Miramar, Florida)

10. CB Jordan Young (Lakeland, Florida)



Pitt’s commitment to recruiting the states of Georgia and Florida is paying dividends as eight of their top 10 highest-rated recruits are from those two states.







