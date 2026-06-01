Where Does Pitt Sit in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings After Big Official Visit Weekend?

The Pitt football program’s first official visit weekend is historically successful in terms of commitments and that was no doubt the case this year.



Starting on May 27 and ending on May 30, Pat Narduzzi and his staff hosted a large group of players on official visits, and they got what they wanted — a ton of commitments.



In fact, Narduzzi and Pitt received 10 commitments (9 publicly announced) and more could be on the way in the upcoming days.

Taking a look at Pitt’s Class of 2027, Pitt holds 18 commitments with 11 being offensive players and seven on defense.



Prior to this weekend, Pitt ranked 55th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, but jumped up to 40th after the news of the nine new publicly announced additions.

Rivals 2027 Team Recruiting Rankings

1) Texas A&M (94.99 points)

2) Texas Tech (93.33)

3) Oklahoma (93.17)

4) Miami, Fla. (93.07)

5) Notre Dame (92.69)

CURRENT ACC TEAM RECRUITING RANKINGS

1) Miami, Fla. (93.07)

2) Clemson (90.32) 14th in country

3) Virginia Tech (89.57) 18th in country

4) California (89.49)

5) Louisville (88.71)

6) NC State (86.52)

7) Syracuse (86.42)

8) SMU (86.01)

9) Florida State (86.00)

10) PITT (85.72)



Of course, the return on this class won’t be known for a year or two, but on paper, Pitt appears to have picked up some talent as the large majority of this weekend’s commitments held long list of offers from other Power Four programs.



Who now are the top players in Pitt current class? Per Rivals, here are the Top 10 ranked players (in order) in Pitt’s Class of 2027. These rankings are determined by the recruiting team at Rivals.



1) Max Patterson, 4-star TE, Suwanee, Georgia: 89.00 ranking



2) Kevin Verpaele, 4-star QB, Merritt Island, Florida: 88.07



3) Tyler Reid, 3-star RB, Miramar, Florida: 87.07



4) Jacob Thomas, 3-star WR, Miramar, Florida: 86.73

5) Omarion Wallace, 3-star CB, Covington, Georgia: 85.67



6) Jordan Young, 3-star CB, Lakeland, Florida: 84.67

7) Ajavion Willis, 3-star WR, Miami, Florida: 84.67



8) Carter Napier, 3-star DL, Springboro, Ohio: 84.33



9) Saniiyn Black, 3-star S, Zephyrhills, Florida: 83.67



10) Ryker Reynolds, 3-star TE, La Porte, Texas: 83.33

Noah Nixon, 3-star OL, Buford, Georgia: 83.33

Carter Mathis, 3-star OL, Gainesville, Georgia: 83.33

