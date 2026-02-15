WPIAL Alum Promoted as NFL Defensive Coordinator

WPIAL alum Rob Leonard has been promoted as the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator.

On Saturday, it was reported that Leonard, a Moon Area High School graduate, was being promoted from his run game coordinator/defensive line coach to defensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Raiders are finalizing a deal to promote run game coordinator/defensive line coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, per sources. Leonard worked closely last season with Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby, whose future in Las Vegas remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/lzrNvlTzIp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2026

Leonard joined the Raiders staff in 2023 serving as the defensive line coach. Prior to the Raiders, he spent once season with the Baltimore Raves as the linebackers coach. From 2019-21, he was with the Miami Dolphins. His first six seasons in the NFL as a coach came with the New York Giants working with the outside linebackers and defensive line.

Leonard graduated from Moon in 2004. As a senior, he recorded 1,399 all-purpose yards with the Tigers. He compiled 847 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 155 carries. He also recorded six interceptions and was a first-team all-conference selection on defense.

Rob Leonard, a 2004 Moon graduate, promoted to defensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders. Was an all-conference running back his senior season at Moon when he was teammates with Tigers great A.Q. Shipley. pic.twitter.com/Hdjz1qhj8W — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) February 14, 2026

Following graduation, he spent a year at Washington & Jefferson, but decided to test his luck by transferring to NC State the following year. He would walk-on, but then earn a scholarship after his freshman campaign.

He worked his way up to a starting linebacker role during his senior season in 2008. That season, he notched 95 tackles.

Leonard got his start in coaching at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C. as a defensive assistant. He then joined the NC State as a graduate assistant for three seasons.