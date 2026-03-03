WPIAL Basketball Forward Earns Big ACC Offer

Over the past few years, the WPIAL basketball has rarely produced high-majot college talent. When it has, many of those players have left the area to conclude their prep careers elsewhere.

The WPIAL has a budding star in the 2027 class that is making a name for himself on the hardwood, and it has led to attention from a growing list of schools.

Three-star Indiana power forward Aaron Webb has now added six D-I offers with the latest coming from the Atlantic Coasts Conference and the Louisville Cardinals, he announced on X Monday.

Webb was on an unofficial visit at Louisville Monday, according to the Cardinal Authority on 247Sports. The Cardinals have shown interest in Webb for a few months after assistant Thomas Carr and Ronnie Hamilton were in the building for a game in January. Carr returned for a practice.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Kelsey @LouisvilleMBB

I'm overly excited to talk with@patkelsey @coach__carr @CoachRHamilton the whole staff and every player. So much respect and appreciation to everyone that showed me love today! pic.twitter.com/TSfDRt22vh — ron webb (@ronwebby) March 3, 2026

Along with Louisville, Webb also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, James Madison, La Salle and Pepperdine. Webb recently visited Virginia Tech in February. According to Brad Everett of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, LSU and Marquette were expected to be in to see Webb for a game in early February.

Webb had a fantastic junior season for Indiana in the WPIAL as he posted 24.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, per MaxPreps. He shot 49 percent from the field and made 55 threes on the year.

In early February, Webb broke an Indiana single-game scoring record with 49 points. He surpassed 1,000 career points just a few days earlier.

AAAAAAAAAAND NEWEST MEMBER OF THE 1000 POINT CLUB AND THE 12TH MEMBER IN SCHOOL HISTORY… AARON WEBB!🏀



Junior Aaron Webb notched his 1000th point tonight midway through their game with Shaler.



Congratulations, Aaron! 🙌#IndianaProud pic.twitter.com/AXrj3zzZMK — Indiana Area School District Athletics (@IASDAthletics) February 4, 2026

Rivals rates Webb as a 89 overall three-star recruit. He is the No. 22 power forward in the 2027 cycle and fourth-ranked player in Pennsylvania.