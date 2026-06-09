WPIAL DE Lamier Wade Commits to UConn

With a staff familiar with recruiting Western Pennsylvania, the UConn Huskies are building their 2027 class with some WPIAL talent.

On Tuesday, Bishop Canevin defensive end Lamier Wade announced his commitment to UConn following an official visit with the Huskies over the weekend.

“I picked UConn because it felt like home, and it was somewhere where I could go and fit right in to the scheme, the players already welcomed me with open arms.”

Wade selected UConn over his other finalist Rutgers. Wade also held offers from Akron, Bowling Green, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, UMass and more.

UConn head coach Jason Candle, former Pitt linebackers coach and current Huskies’ defensive coordinator Ryan Manalac have continued to recruit the WPIAL hard at their new stop.

The love from the coaching staff and culture were main takeaways on Wade’s visit.

“Something that stood out was the culture and the way they bond like brothers and that is what I was looking for in a school,” Wade said.

Standing at 6-5, 225 pounds, Wade believes he possesses several traits that can translate to the next level.

“My get off and my athleticism and the way I can use my speed on a tackle is what I think makes me fit in,” he said.