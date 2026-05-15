WPIAL Football Championship Games at Acrisure Stadium In Flux, Not Impacted by Steelers

The WPIAL championship games that have called Acrisure Stadium home since the venue’s inception could be played elsewhere in 2026.

The WPIAL has historically held its football championships at Acrisure Stadium on Thanksgiving Weekend. Since the move to six classifications, four of the six have played at Acrisure. This year, four games will be played on Saturday, November 28.

That comes a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play the Denver Broncos at 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Acrisure Stadium for a Black Friday game.

A source tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that the Steelers game would not impact the WPIAL championships if played at Acrisure. However, there is no contract in place with the WPIAL and Acrisure Stadium at this point for that weekend.

The WPIAL is still working to finalize classifications and will then wait for further approval from the PIAA before looking into additional championship venue possibilities.

One option for a championship location could be FNB Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Jeff Garner, President of the Riverhounds, responded to post on social media saying “we’d be open to it.”

The president of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Jeff Garner left a very interesting comment on my IG post about the best secondary WPIAL Championship venue possible.



“We’d be open to it..”#WPIAL pic.twitter.com/1wR4F60EbL — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) May 14, 2026

WPIAL football games have been previously held at then-Highmark Stadium. Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic played there in October of 2018.

In 2025, the WPIAL Class 4A and 6A games were held at Pine-Richland High School, while 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A were at Acrisure.