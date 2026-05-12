WPIAL Standout Set to Announce Decision Today

One of the top playmakers in the WPIAL is set to make his college decision this afternoon.

McKeesport 2027 4-star wide receiver Javien Robinson tells Chad Simmons from Rivals that he will make his college choice today at 1 PM and will be choosing from Rutgers, South Carolina and Syracuse.



Robinson (6’1″, 175-pounds) is rated as one of the Top 15 recruits in Pennsylvania and aside from Rutgers, South Carolina and Syracuse, he holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Miami, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida State and Wake Forest.



Rivals currently are forecasting Robinson to selected South Carolina.



South Carolina hasn’t been involved with Robinson long but have made a real impression with him, especially when they were able to get him to make an unofficial visit in April.



In an interview with Simmons, Robinson talked about his three finalists.

“Syracuse and Rutgers were my first Power 4 offers, so that has meant a lot,” Robinson told Rivals. “They’ve stayed with me the whole time and recruited me hard. How consistent they have been has always had them high on my list.”

As far as South Carolina goes, the unofficial visit was a huge factor.

“As soon as I stepped down there, it was a cool feeling,” he said. “That first impression was nice, and our relationships have been growing. As soon as they saw my interest and I took the visit, they turned things up. It has made it really tight with Rutgers and Syracuse.”



The McKeesport combination of Robinson and 2027 5-star running back Kemon Spell are one of the top running back/wide receiver duos in the country.









