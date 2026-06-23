WR Alex Fontenot Flips Commitment from Pitt to Big 10 Program

Pitt football has lost one of its offensive commits in the 2027 class.

Just two weeks after committing to the Pitt Panthers during an official visit, Alexandria (La.) three-star wide receiver Alex Fontenot took another official visit with the Maryland Terrapins.

Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned that the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Fontenot is flipping his commitment to the Big 10 program.

Pitt wide receiver commit Alex Fontenot on a Maryland official visit.

Fontenot committed to Pitt on May 30 during his official visit with the program. He selected the Panthers over other Power Four offers that included Maryland and West Virginia. It is the second time in as many cycles that Pitt has lost a commit to Maryland with former three-star interior lineman Day’jon Moore doing so in the 2026 class.

Ahead of official visits, Pitt was looking to take three receivers and wound up with four. With Fontenot out of the picture, that leaves three-star Jacob Thomas, three-star Ajavion Willis and three-star Jaden Baldwin. Another thing to note is that Thomas tells PSN he did not take any other official visits after planning on visiting Georgia Tech and UCF. He cancelled both.

Fontenot helped Alexandria to a 10-3 season in which he compiled 62 receptions for 1,047 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Rivals Industry Ranking places Fontenot as the No. 122 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle.