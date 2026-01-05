14 Texas Tech set to face #7 Houston

The Red Raiders are set to face off against the #7 Houston Cougars tomorrow night in what should be an incredible matchup between two teams who have recently had a bit of a rivalry brewing. Last time Texas Tech went to the Fertitta Center they left with a statement win, ending the Cougars home winning streak of 33 straight.

Houston going into this game

Houston is currently 13-1, with their only loss being to Tennessee 76-73. At the beginning of the season, they were the #1 team in the Big 12 and #2 overall in the AP rankings. With the loss to Tennessee they dropped a few spots, not to mention they are now the #3 Big 12 team with Arizona and Iowa State having incredible starts to their season both being undefeated. As the season continues, and conference play gets going, Houston will have an opportunity to climb back up to the top spot in the Big 12, starting with a tough home game against the Red Raiders.

Houston’s notable players

Emanuel Sharp – 15.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.9 APG.

Kingston Flemmings – 15.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.0 APG.

Texas Tech going into this game

The Red Raiders are on a 4 game winning streak coming off a dominant 102-80 victory in their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State last Saturday. They’ve got some great momentum right now as they enter this game tomorrow. Their record currently stands at 11-3. Texas Tech is led by their great 1-2 punch of star point guard Christian Anderson and reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin.

Texas Tech’s notable players

Christian Anderson – 20.5 PPG, 7.5 APG, 3.7 RPG.

JT Toppin – 21.2 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.5 BPG.

