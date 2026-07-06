Texas Tech Leads the Way on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The Big 12 Conference released its annual preseason All-Big 12 Team and individual awards. A.J. Holmes Jr. was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, marking the second consecutive year a Red Raider has earned the honor (Jacob Rodriguez, 2025).

The Red Raiders led the conference with seven preseason selections, including five of the thirteen defensive team honorees. View the full list of recipients below, with Texas Tech selections in bold italics.

2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Awards

Offensive Player of the Year LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

Newcomer of the Year Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State, RS-So.

2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Offense/Special Teams

Quarterback: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr.

Running Back: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr.

Running Back: LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.

Fullback: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr.

Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr.

Tight End: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr.

Offensive Line: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr.

Offensive Line: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr.

Offensive Line: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr.

Offensive Line: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr.

Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Jr.

Kicker: Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr.

Punter: Palmer Williams, P, Baylor, Sr.

Punt/Kick Returner: Mana Carvalho, PR/KR, Utah, So.

2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

Defensive Line: C.J. Fite, DL, Arizona State, Sr.

Defensive Line: Wendell Gregory, DL, Kansas State, So.

Defensive Line: A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

Defensive Line: Keanu Tanuvasa, DL, BYU, RS-Sr.

Defensive Line: Adam Trick, DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

Linebacker: Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Linebacker: Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Linebacker: Cade Uluave, LB, BYU, Sr.

Defensive Back: Will James, DB, Houston, Jr.

Defensive Back: Evan Johnson, DB, BYU, RS-Sr.

Defensive Back: Jamel Johnson, DB, TCU, Sr.

Defensive Back: Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Defensive Back: Faletau Satuala, DB, BYU, Jr.

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