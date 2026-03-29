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2028 QB Jaxon Schad impressed by Texas Tech visit

IMG_9562by: B. Golan11 minutes agoBenjaminGolan
Jaxon Schad
Jaxon Schad

Texas Tech continues to build early momentum in recruiting, and one of the names to know for the future is quarterback Jaxon Schad. The Pflugerville (TX) Weiss standout made his way to Lubbock for a visit on Saturday, giving him another up-close look at the Red Raiders program as his recruitment begins to take shape. Coming away with a strong impression of the coaching staff and overall atmosphere, Schad’s interest in Texas Tech is quickly trending upward - something he made clear when discussing his experience and where the Red Raiders stand early on.

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