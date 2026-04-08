2028 RB CJ Chizer says Tech offer was a "blessing"

Texas Tech hosted several big-time recruiting targets over the weekend for spring football practice, including 2028 Spring (TX) Dekaney running back CJ Chizer. Texas Tech recently hired Freddie Johnson as its new Associate Director of High School Scouting from Legacy School of Sport Science - whose campus sits just six miles from Dekaney HS - and the two have already built a strong connection. Running backs coach Garret McGuire is also making an impact in this recruitment.