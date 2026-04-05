4-star DL RJ Wyms on Texas Tech: 'One of the best programs'

The Woodlands (TX) College Park defensive lineman RJ Wyms is one of the best in his class, and over the weekend, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound prospect made his way to West Texas for a Texas Tech spring football practice. "Some of the highlights of the visit for me were getting to really sit down and talk ball with Coach J (Imarjaye Albury Sr.) as well as the amazing facilities," Wyms said. "The practice was super competitive and very high energy." What surprised me about Texas Tech was how amazing the campus and surrounding area was. The wind turbines on road to Tech was cool."