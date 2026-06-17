4-star safety Hunter Haug commits to Texas Tech

Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley safety Hunter Haug has committed to Texas Tech. The 4-star safety chose the Red Raiders offer several offers, including TCU, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, among others.

Haug is the latest blue-chip addition for Texas Tech. He joins Humble (Texas) Atascocita 4-star cornerback Joshua Banks as the latest to throw their names into the Red Raider hat.

The commitment comes just days after a successful official visit for Haug and his family in West Texas. Throughout the weekend, he gained deeper perspective on why Texas Tech could be the right fit for his future.

“If it were Tech, it’d have to be because of what they’ve established themselves as. You’ve seen them rolling in a bunch of commits, you’ve seen them rule the Big 12 last year,” he told RedRaiderSports Sunday. “To me, you’re going to be in an environment you love, where you’re going to get developed, you’re going to be coached hard. You’re going to be a priority there and then on top of that, you’re going to a winning program and ruling the conference like the Big 12. That is impressive to say the least. Tech is not going to be slowing down, in my opinion, anytime soon.”

The Red Raiders intend to use Haug as a safety when he begins his college career. Rivals ranks Haug as the No. 15 player in the state of Texas and the top-ranked “ATH” in the state. If listed as a safety, he’d be No. 2 in the Lone Star State.

As a junior, Haug led Smithson Valley to a 5A-Division I state championship, capping off a dominant season with a 28-6 victory over Frisco Lone Star in the title game. Haug finished the season with 57 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles on the defensive side of the ball.

He’s an elite two-way talent, something that he shares with other Texas Tech commits in the class. On the offensive side of the ball, Haug finished with over 1,100 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

The commitment helps solidify a strong secondary group in the 2027 recruiting class for Texas Tech. Haug projects as a safety next to Louisiana talent Kaston Lewis, alongside cornerbacks Banks and Michigan’s Gideon Gash.

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