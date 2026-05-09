4-star WR Julian Caldwell: "Texas Tech was a no-brainer for me"

Texas Tech added a key piece to its future on Saturday with the commitment of Argyle (TX) HS four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell.

Caldwell’s recruitment to Lubbock was nearly two years in the making, as he picked up his Texas Tech offer back on June 9, 2024.

Caldwell held a lengthy offer list but narrowed down to a final three of Texas Tech, Oregon and Texas before deciding on the Red Raiders.

“I’ll just say the people and relationships definitely tipped the barrel for me,” Caldwell said. “Just having a lot of people in my corner that are Texas Tech fans kind of tell me what they have to offer is definitely nice. I just think culturally, scheme fitting and just the personality of the coaches, it’s just like a perfect match for me. So I definitely feel comfortable there and I think they can really develop me into the player I wanna be.”

Caldwell says his relationship with wide receivers coach Juice Johnson played a major role in his decision.

“What I love about Coach Juice is that he can kind of flip a switch,” Caldwell said. “When you talk to him one on one, he kind of gives me like a dad feel. He teaches some great lessons, then when you go on the field, he’s this aggressive, pushy type of coach, which is definitely what I need. I definitely need someone that could push me and kind of bring the best out of me.”

Joey McGuire has also been a key piece in this recruitment, as the longtime Cedar Hill head coach built a strong connection with the star playmaker.

“His (McGuire’s) message to me has always been just come be a part of something great,” Caldwell said. “Texas Tech is building one of the biggest dynasties in college football, this recruiting class and the upcoming one. So, it’s definitely something I’d like to be a part of, and just being part of a national championship caliber team is definitely appealing.”

Texas Tech’s 2027 class is now ranked No. 2 nationally following Caldwell’s commitment, and he’s excited to have a quarterback the caliber of Kavian Bryant to throw him the ball in the future.

Along with the coaching staff, Caldwell says Bryant and the rest of the commits have helped recruit him to Texas Tech.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a while,” Caldwell said. “So it’s definitely makes it a little easier knowing that you’re wanted, and that’s kind of a big thing when it came to the coaches, too. They’ve always expressed how much they want me and how much I can make an impact on their program, but I built a really strong relationship with all the guys. As a wide receiver, having a good quarterback is a huge deal. I’ve seen Kavian (Bryant) play many times. He can sling it. I’m familiar with his game, just running the ball. So just knowing that he can extend the play is definitely big for me.”

With Caldwell officially in the boat and the Red Raiders on the rise, look for him to put his recruiting hat on to try and get more talented players to the 806 with him.

“It feels great,” Caldwell said. “Like I said, it’s a blessing. It’s always been about connections, people, relationships, that’ll take you a long way. So I think Texas Tech was a no-brainer for me for those reasons, and I’m excited to make this decision. Texas Tech’s already building something special, but just making this one of the best recruiting classes in the nation is definitely something I’m looking forward to doing.”

Per Rivals, Caldwell is ranked as a 93-rated four-star prospect, the No. 67 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 10 player in Texas.

As a junior, Caldwell hauled in 94 receptions for 1,737 yards and 20 touchdowns, per his MaxPreps profile. The blue-chipper helped his Argyle squad enjoy a 12-2 season, including an undefeated 8-0 run to the District 2-5A championship.

RedRaiderSports’ Ben Golan contributed to this story.

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