5-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech continued its hot streak on the 2027 recruiting trail, landing a commitment from Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy EDGE Anthony Sweeney. A 5-star prospect in his class, Sweeney is ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Sweeney ranks as the No. 3 EDGE in 2027 and 20th-ranked player, overall.

At the time of his commitment, Sweeney held offers from nearly every major program in the country. He chose Texas Tech over a top 12 list of suitors including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Maryland and LSU.

After Texas Tech offered him in January, Sweeney visited Lubbock Easter weekend.

“Coach McGuire has established and built a championship culture, and his staff is elite. Over the last five months, I’ve developed a real relationships with Coach (Jacquies) Smith and GM Mr. Blanchard, and I can see why Texas Tech will soon be competing for a National Championship,” Sweeney told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after the visit.

Sweeney is transferring to St. Frances Academy for his senior season. He previously attended Good Counsel in Maryland. St. Frances produced 2026’s No. 6 prospect, EDGE Zion Elee, who signed with the home state Terrapins.

Sweeney commited to Texas Tech which already held the No. 5 class in the nation prior to his pledge. He becomes the second 5-star to commit to the Red Raiders, joining Cedar Hill (TX) DL Jalen Brewster.

Sweeney’s commitment continues Tech’s dedication to landing elite talent in the defensive trenches. The Red Raiders also have blue-chip DL K’Adrian Redmond committed in the 2027 class.

Texas Tech has made a killing in both high school and transfer portal recruiting, particularly at edge rusher. David Bailey and Romello Height’s development caught Sweeney’s attention as the pair wrapped up career years at Tech.

“They’re putting guys into the league and they’re definitely doing something amazing,” Sweeney told RedRaiderSports.com after he received his offer. “Just being a part of the College Football Playoffs, turning their program around, back-to-back winning records, I feel like they’re gonna do something great in the future.”

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