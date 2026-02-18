A look at Texas Tech’s spring football schedule

On the heels of perhaps the greatest season in program history, Texas Tech approaches a highly-anticipated follow-up 2026 campaign. It all gets started with spring football which will offer up the first look at the Red Raiders’ newest additions and critical returners.

At the beginning of the month, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced the full spring session schedule for his squad.

The Red Raiders get spring rolling Mar. 24, followed by two more practices on Mar. 26 and 28. Practices on the final day of March and Apr. 2 give way to Tech’s first scrimmage on Apr. 4, a Saturday. The Red Raiders will practice the following Tuesday, Apr. 7, and Thursday, Apr. 9. One week after its first intrasquad matchup, Tech plans to hold another scrimmage on the 11th.

The Red Raiders close spring practices on Apr. 14 and 16.

Texas Tech switching things up with this year’s spring game

The most notable difference in this spring schedule compared to those of years past is found with the spring game. Normally held on a Saturday, Texas Tech is opting to host their final spring showing on Apr. 17, a Friday night. Given the rich high school football history among the coaching staff, it’s no surprise that they would want to rekindle some of that “Friday Night Lights” energy.

It’s not the first time the current staff has tried to be unique in its presentation of the spring game. Last season’s spring game took place at Jones AT&T Stadium. The year prior, 2024, saw the action held inside of Texas Tech’s Football Training Facility. This, however, came as the result of inclement weather that would have otherwise taken the spring game to Midland in an effort to appeal to the Tech fans in the region.

2023’s spring game was held at Lubbock’s PlainsCapital Park, again tapping into the high school football tradition. The game moved to the primary stadium of the Lubbock ISD high schools as the result of the south endzone construction at Jones AT&T Stadium.

