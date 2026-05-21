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An Early Look at Louisville Ahead of the Players Era Tournament

Processed with VSCO with al3 presetby: L. Selph1 hour agoLaneSelph
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Texas Tech at Alabama
Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

On Thursday, it was announced which opponent that the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play first in the "Players Era 16 Team Tournament."

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