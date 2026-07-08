Arizona's Brent Brennan shines light on OC, former Tech QB Seth Doege

Former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege shined as the Red Raiders’ signal caller in the early 2010’s. He finished with 8,636 yards and 69 touchdowns as he started two full seasons for Texas Tech from 2011-12.

Doege has now found a second-calling in coaching and is entering his second season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona. In between heavy praise for their quarterback Noah Fifita, head coach Brent Brennan took some time to shed light on Doege’s impact in Tucson.

“Coach Doege has been an incredible addition to our football staff,” Brennan said at Big 12 Media Days Wednesday. “I believe we’re very fortunate to have him at the University of Arizona. It was interesting when I brought coach Doege in to talk about the job, I felt like we had an instant connection. I felt like we saw the world similarly and we’re both passionate about the development of young people. The football’s the football but there’s this whole other piece that we’re responsible for as coaches. Seth and I got off to a great start.”

Brennan spent a majority of his time on stage campaigning for his quarterback to become a Heisman candidate in 2026. The campaign included flyers passed around the media with Fifita’s stats and accomplishments. Brennan credited Doege as a key cog in Fifita’s development.

“Then he got to spend time with Noah, and I’ve just seen that relationship grow,” Brennan continued. “Noah’s special in his preparation and his process. He attacks that. Coach Doege’s the perfect guy for him having played the position at a high level. Coach Doege is a very assertive leader. That’s helped Noah grow in that leadership department. We’re fortunate going into the second year with coach Doege and the second year for Noah having the same coordinator. It’s critical because this is the first time he’s had that in his football career. My expectations for both Noah and Seth Doege could not be any higher.”

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