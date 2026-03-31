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Atascocita 2028 OL Yul Everline picks up Texas Tech offer

IMG_9562by: B. Golan51 minutes agoBenjaminGolan
Yul Everline
Yul Everline

For 2028 Humble (TX) Atascocita offensive lineman Yul Everline, Texas Tech holds a unique place early in his recruitment. The Red Raiders were among the first programs to show serious interest and recently became his first Power 4 offer. “It meant a lot to get my first offer from Texas Tech," Everline said. "I've always loved all the schools in Texas, but Texas Tech was really one of the first schools that started looking at me, so it meant a lot.”

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