Bailey Maupin leads No. 17 Texas Tech to 71–66 road win at West Virginia

Big moment, on the road. Texas Tech down in the fourth quarter. And Bailey Maupin was smiling.

Not nerves. Not relief. Just a subtle smile in the middle of the hostile Morgantown crowd — the kind that shows up when Bailey Maupin being Bailey Maupin. Trademark it.

She had just drilled a three moments earlier to cut West Virginia’s lead to three early in the fourth quarter, then followed it by nearly getting a steal in the press. With a brief moment to reset after knocking the ball out of bounds. Maupin smiled.

Call it a moment if you want. Or maybe call it a reason. It’s that attitude that has this Texas Tech team is now 17-0 and took down West Virginia in Morgantown for the first time since 2015 to move to 4-0 in Big 12 play.

“This is a great environment to play basketball, and so super huge win for us,” Maupin said after the game.

Texas Tech 71, West Virginia 66 How It Happened

The No. 17 Lady Raiders didn’t flinch Wednesday night as a 4.5 underdog on the road. They didn’t fold when mistakes piled up, when the crowd got rowdy, or when West Virginia landed its best punches. Instead, Texas Tech leaned into it, closing with confidence and composure in a 71–66 road win over the Mountaineers — their first victory in Morgantown since 2015.

Ranked No. 17 and now 17–0 overall (4–0 Big 12), Texas Tech snapped a long-standing road hurdle against a program it entered 6–19 all-time and 1–9 in the last 10 meetings. They did it the same way they’ve done it all season: together, unbothered and ruthless late.

“A lot of things didn’t go right for us throughout the game, and credit West Virginia for that,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “They have a way of making you think you’re playing terrible. But our kids just stuck together. They were very connected, and they made big plays when they needed to.”

West Virginia delivered its best punch in the third quarter, shooting 10-of-13 from the field to take a 53–50 lead entering the fourth. The Mountaineers have been one of the Big 12’s best third-quarter teams. Texas Tech, meanwhile, has made a habit of owning the fourth.

“Well, first of all, we know that their third quarter is really tough,” Gerlich said. “And I would probably venture to say that we’re really good in the fourth quarter. I thought our kids locked down and really tried to defend, and we got better on the glass.”

Down six early in the final period, Denae Fritz fought through traffic for an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Maupin, who buried the three that cut the deficit to three with 7:40 remaining. On the very next possession, Maupin nearly forced a turnover in the press, tipping the ball out of bounds — that’s where the smile came.

And minutes later, the defining sequence arrived.

Snudda Collins powered through contact for a bucket, missed the free throw and Jalynn Bristow — limited much of the night by foul trouble — crashed in for a massive offensive rebound. Bristow kicked it out to Maupin, who drilled the go-ahead three with 1:52 left to give Texas Tech a 62–61 lead it would not surrender.

Maupin finished with 27 points, hitting the biggest shot of the night and calmly sealing the game at the free-throw line. Collins added 19 off the bench, once again providing instant offense and versatility.

“All credit to the coaches,” Maupin said. “We had a super good game plan offensively and defensively. We’re really clicking right now.”

Bristow’s impact went far beyond scoring. Despite limited minutes, she grabbed five rebounds in the final five minutes, helping Texas Tech steady a game in which it had been beaten up on the glass earlier. Over the final quarter, the Lady Raiders out-rebounded West Virginia 15–13.

“I thought we controlled the glass better in the fourth,” Gerlich said. “That was huge for us.”

Defensively, Texas Tech delivered another statement. Fritz anchored the effort against Big 12 top-10 scorer Gia Cooke, holding her to just six points. When Jordan Harrison began to heat up late, Fritz slid over and helped on her too.

“We wanted them [WVU] play in crowds and make everything contested,” Gerlich said. “I thought we did a really good job of that.”

West Virginia entered averaging 80 points per game. Texas Tech held the Mountaineers 14 below that mark — marking the 17th time they have help their opponent below their scoring average. For those that love math….that’s all 17 opponents this year.

Maupin hit the go-ahead three. She sealed it at the line. And when it was over, she brought it right back to where this team lives. In the moment, on to the next.

“A super huge win for us,” Maupin said. “But it’s Big 12 basketball — we’re just trying to go 1 and 0. Gotta be ready for the next one.”

What’s Next: No. 17 Texas Tech at Cincinatti Saturday, 1/10

To Bailey Maupin’s point, in the Big 12 every game matters and Texas Tech stays on the road to face Cinicinati team on Saturday that upset #11 Iowa State Wednesday night. It was the Bearcats first win over a ranked opponent since 2011. The No. 17 Lady Raiders come to town wanting to make sure they don’t make that two in a row.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 pm CT to be streamed on ESPN+

