Bailey Maupin, Snudda Collins Named Finalists for 2026 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game

Texas Tech seniors Bailey Maupin and Snudda Collins have been named finalists for the 2026 Lilly Women’s College Basketball All-Star Game, recognizing the duo among the nation’s most impactful players this season.

The annual showcase will take place April 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, at Global Credit Union Arena on the campus of Grand Canyon University, as part of NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. CT.

Maupin and Collins are two of 100 players from 75 schools across 19 conferences selected as finalists for the event, which highlights many of the most accomplished seniors in women’s college basketball. The list includes 15 players from the Big 12, one of the most represented conferences in the field. A final roster will be announced over the coming weeks.

Maupin earned First Team All-Big 12 honors after two years on the Honorable Mention list prior to this season. She has been a cornerstone of Texas Tech’s turnaround, averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assits and 1.6 steals to lead the team in scoring.

Collins won the honor of Big 12 6th Player of the Year posting a statline of 14.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 0.8 blocks per game. She has done all of this off the bench, playing in all 32 gams without a start in her lone season with Texas Tech as a grad-transfer from Ole Miss.

The Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game continues a long tradition of postseason senior showcases operated by Intersport, which has organized premier college basketball events for decades and previously partnered with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on similar all-star events.

