Behren Morton updates health heading into Orange Bowl

As the Texas Tech Red Raiders landed in Miami just days before the Orange Bowl showdown against Oregon, starting quarterback Behren Morton visited with the media in attendance to discuss the upcoming game and more.

After several weeks off, Morton was also asked about his health after previously saying he was “about 70 percent” after the Big 12 championship game win over BYU.

“Yeah, it’s been great getting the 20-something days that we got, but I’m feeling closer to 80-85 percent. It’s been good, we’ve gotten guys healthy this week so it’s been a good week of prep. As close as I wanna be for sure. I’m not 100 percent but it’s a closer percent to 100 for sure though.”

Morton previews the Oregon defense

Texas Tech’s starting quarterback was also asked for his breakdown of the Oregon defense he will be competing against.

“I think they’re a good team. They’re really big up front. They’re big in the secondary too, they got a lot of guys that can play different positions in the back end. I think if we just play our brand of football, do the easy things, good things will happen.”

Much like Texas Tech’s defense, Oregon looks to cause a lot of havoc with their front 7. Morton says getting the ball out quick to his targets will be a key for the Red Raiders if they want to have success offensively.

“Get the ball out quick, get the ball to the playmakers early. Wherever we can find green grass on the field, it’s my job to get the ball to ’em quick, let them to the work with the ball in their hands.”

Orange Bowl welcome

This is Texas Tech’s first time playing in the Orange Bowl, and Morton and the team are enjoying their experience so far while understand there’s work to be done.

“Yeah, this is awesome. Getting the orange carpet rolled out when he pulled up is really cool. We got some good weather. I know the guys are fired up. It’s gonna be a lot of fun this week.

It’s awesome to get to play in a bowl game like this, in Miami. It’s my first time in Miami and I know a lot of guys’ first time too. We’re fired up to be here. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock and for this university.”

