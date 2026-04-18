Ben Roberts Recaps Spring in Media Availability Following Friday’s Game

After the Texas Tech Spring Game held on Friday, linebacker Ben Roberts was available for the media. Here are some of the highlights from the press conference.

At the very end of the spring game when the score was tied 12-12, the Red Raider offense got a drive-extending holding call in the secondary, which led to the offense eventually scoring a touchdown and taking the win over the defense 18-12. But Roberts, jokingly, was not buying the penalty, “You know, I don’t have the best eyes on it, but I don’t think it happened personally.”

In most spring games, the defense has “one hand tied behind their backs” already, and even though today was all “thud” contact, Roberts said there were still plenty of things they accomplished. “Knowing your job on the execution of the snap, making sure guys are where they’re supposed to be. The effort that people play with getting to the ball was positive for us, and you will be in a little better shape, because you got to keep chasing the ball because you can’t get that TFL.”

Roberts Earns Strength Honors, Sets Tone for Offseason Grind

Ben Roberts was also awarded today for his work in the weight room, as he won the “strength award” from the 2025 season during halftime of the spring game. Here is what Roberts had to say about what his work in the weight room means to him. “The strength staff, those are some of the closest people on the team to me, just because they are with me day in and day out. So, I enjoy going there. I enjoy pushing myself. It’s just another opportunity to compete.”

As the Red Raiders have a couple weeks off, then hit summer workouts, Roberts made it clear that there will be no signs of slowing down the work already put forth for next season. “We have these discretionary periods going in, but coming back in the summer, we’ll continue to lift, run, and condition. We’re going to do a lot of players led stuff, getting in the film room, making sure we don’t lose that step we gained over the spring.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.