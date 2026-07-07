Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark declines to comment on Sorsby saga

FRISCO – Big 12 Media Days are underway at The Star and Brett Yormark took center stage Tuesday morning to field questions from the media.

When asked by RedRaiderSports if he supported Texas Tech throughout the Brendan Sorsby situation, Yormark declined to comment.

“Let me start off by saying, I appreciate the question. I appreciate other questions that are probably going to come forth today,” Yormark said. “Today is not the time to address that issue. Today is about celebrating our 16 schools. But I appreciate the question.”

In his opening statement, Yormark remarked that the Big 12 has re-upped its partnership with IC360 in an effort to continue fighting against sports betting and ensure Big 12 student-athletes are educated on the matter.

“The integrity for the game is critically important for all sports for this conference,” Yormark said, asked what the Big 12 is doing to find resolution as some sports betting cases have gone to the courtroom. “We will continue to work with our student-athletes to educate them and to help guide them in this new environment. When I grew up, sports betting wasn’t as available as it is today. It’s a different world that student-athletes are growing up in and they need to be educated. That’s the role that we’re taking alongside our member institutions.”

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