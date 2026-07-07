Skip to main content
Texas Tech
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Red Raider Sports
+

Red Raider Sports Football

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark declines to comment on Sorsby saga

IMG_2822
Jarrett Ramirez@JarrettDRamirez
6h
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark looks on during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

FRISCO – Big 12 Media Days are underway at The Star and Brett Yormark took center stage Tuesday morning to field questions from the media.

When asked by RedRaiderSports if he supported Texas Tech throughout the Brendan Sorsby situation, Yormark declined to comment.

“Let me start off by saying, I appreciate the question. I appreciate other questions that are probably going to come forth today,” Yormark said. “Today is not the time to address that issue. Today is about celebrating our 16 schools. But I appreciate the question.”

In his opening statement, Yormark remarked that the Big 12 has re-upped its partnership with IC360 in an effort to continue fighting against sports betting and ensure Big 12 student-athletes are educated on the matter.

“The integrity for the game is critically important for all sports for this conference,” Yormark said, asked what the Big 12 is doing to find resolution as some sports betting cases have gone to the courtroom. “We will continue to work with our student-athletes to educate them and to help guide them in this new environment. When I grew up, sports betting wasn’t as available as it is today. It’s a different world that student-athletes are growing up in and they need to be educated. That’s the role that we’re taking alongside our member institutions.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Red Raider Sports in the Inside The Double T.

Inside The Double T

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Red Raider Sports

More Red Raider Sports News