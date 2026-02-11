Big 12 tournaments set for futuristic ASB GlassFloor debut

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference revealed plans to bring a major technological upgrade to its postseason basketball showcase, announcing that both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be contested on the innovative ASB GlassFloor. This cutting-edge playing surface blends high-end engineering with dynamic LED and interactive capabilities that go far beyond traditional hardwood floors. The move follows the floor’s widely watched debut at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, where it was used for marquee events including the Celebrity Game and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

At that All-Star Weekend, the glass court captivated fans and drew praise from players for its immersive visual effects and live data displays. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner called the experience “pretty cool” and suggested it translated well for fans watching on television, while Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers said the league “does a good job of entertaining the fans and surprising us players too.”

Unlike conventional courts, the ASB GlassFloor’s glass panels can display customizable LED lines, animations, and real-time stats that engage both in-arena spectators and broadcast audiences alike. With its growing presence on the sport’s biggest stages, this marks a bold step forward in how basketball tournaments – from All-Star Weekend to the Big 12 postseason – present the game.

As the Big 12 prepares to showcase its postseason on a new playing surface, the league’s recent tournament history underscores the competitive balance at the top. On the men’s side, programs like Houston and Iowa State have emerged as recent Big 12 Tournament champions, reflecting the league’s physical, defense-first identity.

Meanwhile, the women’s tournament has seen a shift as well, with Baylor’s long-standing postseason success giving way to new contenders such as TCU, highlighting the growing depth and parity across the conference.

