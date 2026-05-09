Blue-chip wide receiver Julian Caldwell commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s impressive 2027 recruiting class gained another valuable addition Sunday as 4-star Argyle (TX) HS wide receiver Julian Caldwell committed to the Red Raiders. Caldwell chose Tech over other national powers Texas and Oregon.

Caldwell is rated as a 93-overall prospect and the No. 67 player nationally, per Rivals.

He’s the 10th-best player in the state of Texas, in the same air as fellow Tech commits DL Jalen Brewster (No. 1), WR Benny Easter Jr. (3), LB Jhadyn Nelson (7) and QB Kavian Bryant (11).

His commitment gives Caldwell a chance to succeed some family ties to the university with an opportunity to play early on in his career.

“They’re definitely on the rise. I think they’re probably one of the hottest programs in college football right now, so it definitely gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I have a quarterback in KB (Kavian Bryant) and another receiver in Benny Easter, so a lot of good guys going there,” Caldwell told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “The coaching staff has done a great job recruiting me. They’ve definitely been in my ear a lot recently. For Texas Tech, I have an opportunity to really play early and make a big impact. There’s a lot of good things going on over there. It’s close to home. My grandparents are alumni. So that’s another plus and shoot. Texas Tech is a great school.”

Julian Caldwell continues high-flying trend for Texas Tech

The Red Raiders and wide receivers coach Justin “Juice” Johnson have recruited the position well in the last few seasons with Johnson at his post. Caldwell becomes the second 4-star wideout committed to Texas Tech in 2027 alongside the aforementioned Benny Easter Jr. He’s visited Lubbock several times, most recently for a Texas Tech spring practice in late March.

Caldwell saw a massive rise in his game jumping from his sophomore to junior season. As a junior for Argyle, Caldwel hauled in 94 receptions for 1,737 yards and 20 touchdowns, per his MaxPreps profile. The blue-chipper helped his Argyle squad enjoy a 12-2 season, including an undefeated 8-0 run to the District 2-5A championship.

Caldwell will take an official visit to Lubbock the first weekend of June. Winning Caldwell’s recruitment gives the Red Raiders another big time staple in its recruiting class that has a chance to finish as one of the tops in the country.

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