Brendan Sorsby releases statement following gambling treatment exit

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby released his first public statement Tuesday since entering treatment for a gambling addiction, sharing details regarding his recovery journey and announcing that he recently completed a residential treatment program.

“Last Friday, I completed a residential treatment program for a diagnosed gambling addiction and anxiety disorder,” Sorsby said in the statement.

He acknowledged responsibility for his actions while also opening up publicly about the impact addiction has had on his life, stating that although he knows there is still significant work ahead, the process has already brought meaningful change.

“While I accept responsibility for my behavior and know that I have a lot of work ahead of me, for the first time in many years I feel more free and no longer fully at the mercy of my addiction.”

The quarterback went on to thank those who supported him throughout the process, specifically mentioning his family, friends, the experts and staff at Algamus Recovery Services, and the Texas Tech community.

A new chapter for Brendan Sorsby

“This is the start of a new beginning that I feel fortunate to have,” Sorsby wrote.

He also expressed hope that sharing his experience publicly could help others dealing with similar struggles, saying he hopes his story has “in even some small way reduced the stigma associated with speaking up about addiction and getting help.”

Sorsby added that he remains committed to continuing treatment moving forward and wants to become “a resource to many other student-athletes and other kids out there dealing with gambling addiction and other mental health issues.”

Looking ahead, Sorsby said he is planning to return to Lubbock with the support of Texas Tech and remains hopeful for an opportunity to continue his football career with the Red Raiders.

“With the support of my coaches, teammates and the university, I’m looking forward to returning to campus in Lubbock.” Sorsby continued, “If I’m blessed and fortunate enough to have the opportunity to continue my college career at Texas Tech, I know I will get the support I need.”

Sorsby closed the statement by apologizing to those impacted while reaffirming his commitment to recovery. “I am deeply sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and am committed to the hard and necessary work ahead.”

The NCAA denied Sorsby’s request for reinstatement Tuesday, but that was to be expected. Sorsby’s true fight for eligibility will begin next Monday, June 1, when his injunction hearing begins in Lubbock County District Court.

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