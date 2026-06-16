Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech mutually parting ways

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is entering the NFL Supplemental Draft, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

The move comes a week after retired Tarrant County judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA in Lubbock’s 99th District Court, paving the way for the fifth-year quarterback to play this season after being declared ineligible by the NCAA for impermissible sports betting.

The granted injunction drew outrage from media and fans nationally, drawing questions and debate on the future of college football and the integrity of the game.

The Big 12 and commissioner Brett Yormark, along with administrators from the conference’s schools, had been engaged in talks since the ruling pertaining to potential sanctions against Texas Tech if the school elected to play Sorsby after his court-mandated two-game suspension this fall.

Talks centered around potential fines, banning the program from the conference championship game and influencing television appearances for the football program.

In an effort to remain transparent with the public, Texas Tech Athletics released a 22-minute long video last week featuring head football coach Joey McGuire, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Health Grant Stovall and Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations Robert Giovannetti.

Sorsby’s decision puts his next steps in focus as the NFL Supplemental Draft deadline is June 22.

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