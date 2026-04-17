Changes coming to Texas Tech's 2027 football schedule

Changes are coming to Texas Tech’s 2027 football schedule with the cancellation of games versus NC State and North Texas, according to a Tech Athletics release Friday.

Reports around noon Friday indicated Tech had bought out its scheduled away contest versus UNT. That game was originally scheduled for Sept. 11, 2027. The Mean Green announced Friday they will now be playing against TCU after the Horned Frogs’ matchup versus Stanford was cancelled.

Due to an ACC scheduling change, N.C. State officials informed Texas Tech that it would utilize a buyout clause in the home-and-home contract to cancel next season’s game. The Red Raiders travelled to Raleigh in 2022 and the Wolf Pack were expected to make the return trip next season.

Due to the change with the NC State game, Tech is cancelling its scheduled trip to North Texas. The release also says Tech is in the process of identifying and securing matchups with a power conference opponent and a separate opponent to accommodate for both cancellations.

“We have actively been working on our 2027 football schedule for several weeks now and hope to have a new agreement with a power conference and FBS school finalized soon,” Texas Tech’s Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in the release.

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