Christian Anderson, JT Toppin receive All-American accolades

Texas Tech Guard Christian Anderson and Forward JT Toppin have both received accolades for their tremendous play this season. Christian Anderson was named as a Field of 68 Third Team All-American, and JT Toppin earned First Team All-American honors.

Christian Anderson

Anderson averaged 19.2 points per game for the Red Raiders during the regular season, picking up 7.8 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds per game as well. The Red Raider point guard has been a critical piece for Texas Tech’s success this season.

JT Toppin

Toppin averaged 21.8 points per game while picking up 10.8 rebounds per game. The forward is seen as one of the top players in the NBA Draft if he does choose to declare. Toppin, like Anderson, had been a critical piece for the Red Raiders this season prior to his injury.

